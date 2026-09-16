Former co-worker testifies to corporal discipline in Friesen jury trial

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A former administrator of the Saskatoon Christian school at the centre of a jury trial took the stand confirming previous victim claims of a policy of physical punishment.

Louis Brunelle, a former administrative assistant at Christian Centre Academy, was the first witness brought forward by defense counsel.

Brunelle testified to being responsible for disciplining students up to Grade 4.

Brunelle identified himself in a piece of evidence, a 1997 edition of Maclean’s magazine article, where he is photographed with a paddle victims have testified was likely used on them.

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The article quotes Brunelle saying, “the child is given three swats on the bum with a witness present.”

Brunelle also testified to being named as a defendant in a lawsuit for systemic abuse involving the school and associated church, Mile Two.

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Defense counsel finished bringing forward witnesses Monday. The trial will continue with closing arguments Thursday.

The 2022 lawsuit is continuing this year following a Saskatchewan Court of Appeal decision overturning an abuse of process ruling from the Court of King’s Bench Court in Saskatoon.

A King’s Bench judge halted the case last year after the plaintiffs failed to promptly disclose settlement agreements with three former defendants.

While the court of appeal agreed they should have been disclosed sooner, it ruled there was no abuse of process.

The plaintiffs intend to move forward with the case now the stay has been lifted.