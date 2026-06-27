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Crime

Edmonton police shoot man dead after alleged assaults during hit-and-runs

By Prisha Dev Global News
Posted June 27, 2026 6:01 pm
1 min read
The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team has cleared a Calgary police officer of any wrongdoing after a police dog mistakenly bit a girl in February 2025. View image in full screen
Edmonton police shoot man dead after attempted assaults during hit-and-runs. File photo
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A 59-year-old man is dead after an officer-involved shooting in southwest Edmonton that police say followed a series of alleged assaults and hit-and-run collisions.

Edmonton police were first called just before midnight Friday after a collision involving a vehicle and an Edmonton Fire Rescue Services truck, according to a news release.

Police allege the driver attempted to assault emergency personnel with a blunt object before fleeing the scene.

Officers then received two additional reports of hit-and-run collisions in southwest Edmonton involving a similar vehicle.

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In those incidents, police allege a man assaulted complainants with a blunt object before fleeing. One person suffered minor injuries.

Investigators later located a residence on Christie Vista S.W., where a vehicle matching the description from the earlier incidents was seen in an open garage.

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Police said the vehicle appeared to have recent collision damage.

Officers contained the residence and attempted to make contact with the suspect.

During that interaction, a confrontation occurred involving a man armed with edged weapons and an officer discharged a firearm, according to the release.

The 59-year-old man died at the scene.

No police officers or other emergency personnel were injured.

The Edmonton Police Service said it has notified the Police Review Commission, which directed the Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT) to investigate.

As a result, police say they will not be providing additional information while the investigation is underway.

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