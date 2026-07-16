Driver accused of deliberately hitting Muslim woman due to race: Edmonton police

Send this page to someone via email

Edmonton police have charged a woman after a hit and run in May that investigators believe was motivated by hatred.

The collisions involving two women happened around 6:45 p.m on Wednesday, May 27, in a parking lot near 82 Street and 144 Avenue.

Police said one of the women confronted the other about how she had parked her car.

Police allege she boxed in the complainant’s vehicle and prevented her from leaving the parking lot while making racist and xenophobic comments.

“Ultimately, while the victim was on foot outside her vehicle, the suspect drove towards her, striking her with the front bumper and then leaving the scene without exchanging information, rendering aid to the victim, or reporting the collision to police,” a news release Thursday said.

Get breaking National news Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Get Started By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

It is believed the victim, who wears a hijab, was targeted based on her religious and/or cultural identity, the Edmonton Police Service said.

Story continues below advertisement

“The EPS takes hate-motivated incidents and crimes very seriously. These events hurt not only the victim, but the vicarious trauma has an impact on entire communities,” EPS hate crimes unit Sgt. Amanda Ross.

“This incident caused fear and concern within the Muslim community in Edmonton and the surrounding area, and police want to assure the community that this report was thoroughly investigated as a hate-motivated crime.”

On Thursday, July 9 — six weeks after the hit and run occurred — the suspect turned herself in to police. She has since been released with an order to appear in court.

Kelly Smith, 37, is charged with assault with a weapon and criminal hit and run.

The EPS hate crimes unit is recommending that Section 718.2 of the Criminal Code of Canada be applied in the case, which allows the courts to consider increased sentencing when there is evidence the offence may have been motivated by hatred.