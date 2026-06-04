Drug impaired driving ‘a growing concern’ in Winnipeg, police say

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More than half of drivers pulled over and drug tested in Winnipeg in the first quarter of 2026 were under the influence, a new report states.

The data comes despite a campaign running at the same time aimed at reducing impaired driving, a report prepared ahead of the Winnipeg Police Board’s June meeting states. It said the Winnipeg police’s traffic division recorded the data between January and March.

Officers were taking part in an “enforcement project focused on the detection of drug-impaired drivers” at the time, the report states, while external advertisements sharing information on the risks of driving while under the influence were being published.

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However, of the 112 people pulled over and subjected to drug screening during that time frame, 63 per cent tested positive for drug-impaired driving, the report states.

“The number is certainly a huge concern for the Winnipeg Police Service,” Const. Alex Peterson said.

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“(By) continuously having this conversation, we are hoping that the messages gets across to drivers (of) all ages in Winnipeg and beyond, that when it comes to impaired driving – especially, in this case, drug impaired driving – it is a concern, and it’s a growing concern.”

Peterson added he believes a large part of the issue is drivers impaired by cannabis.

“Obviously, cannabis being legal for a few years now, and the number of stores, dispensaries keep growing (and) has been growing over the last few years. I believe people get somewhat comfortable with the idea of consuming this product. It is legal, but they may be forgetting that it has the ability to impair individuals, especially when it comes to driving,” he said.

In total, 249 intoxicated offences were laid in the first quarter of 2026 across the city.

Seventy-four offences were said to be drug-related and 175 were alcohol related.

Expanded police enforcement is underway as police hope to see numbers drop, the officer said.