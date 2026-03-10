Police investigating after shots fired at U.S. consulate in downtown Toronto

Toronto police are investigating after finding evidence of gunfire at the U.S. consulate in the city’s downtown core.
Police said in a post on X Tuesday morning its officers responded to a call for a shooting at the consulate at 5:29 a.m.
When officers arrived on scene, they found evidence of gunfire.
No one was injured, and no suspect information was made available.
Streets around the consulate, which is located at 360 University Ave. near Queen Street West, are closed while police investigate.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police.
More to come.
