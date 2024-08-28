RCMP investigate homicide at Edmonton Corn Maze

Send this page to someone via email

One person is dead after a stabbing at the Edmonton Corn Maze on Tuesday night.

The stabbing happened at about 7 p.m., at the corn maze on Highway 627 near Range Road 262 on the southwestern outskirts of Edmonton.

Police said an adult victim was found dead when officers arrived.

The suspect remained at the scene and was taken into custody. Police said the suspect and the victim knew each other. Details about the victim’s identity have not been released by police.

The Alberta RCMP major crimes unit has now taken over the homicide investigation.

Anyone who was at the corn maze between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. Tuesday is asked to call the Parkland RCMP at 825-220-7267.

View image in full screen Parkland RCMP investigate a fatal stabbing at the Edmonton Corn Maze Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2024. Global News