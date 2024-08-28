Menu

Crime

RCMP investigate homicide at Edmonton Corn Maze

By Caley Gibson Global News
Posted August 28, 2024 8:23 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'RCMP investigate homicide at Edmonton Corn Maze'
RCMP investigate homicide at Edmonton Corn Maze
WATCH ABOVE: Parkland RCMP are investigating a fatal stabbing that happened at the Edmonton Corn Maze. Police say one person is in custody and a homicide investigation is underway.
One person is dead after a stabbing at the Edmonton Corn Maze on Tuesday night.

The stabbing happened at about 7 p.m., at the corn maze on Highway 627 near Range Road 262 on the southwestern outskirts of Edmonton.

Police said an adult victim was found dead when officers arrived.

The suspect remained at the scene and was taken into custody. Police said the suspect and the victim knew each other. Details about the victim’s identity have not been released by police.

The Alberta RCMP major crimes unit has now taken over the homicide investigation.

Anyone who was at the corn maze between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. Tuesday is asked to call the Parkland RCMP at 825-220-7267.

Parkland RCMP investigate a fatal stabbing at the Edmonton Corn Maze Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2024. View image in full screen
Parkland RCMP investigate a fatal stabbing at the Edmonton Corn Maze Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2024. Global News
