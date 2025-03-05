Dozens rally in support of Trina Hunt, despite husband’s court date pushed back

Send this page to someone via email

Dozens of people gathered on the steps of the Port Coquitlam courthouse on Wednesday morning to support Trina Hunt.

They chanted they want justice for Trina.

“We are here to demand that justice be served, and that the people responsible for murdering Trina are held accountable, not with a slap of the wrist of a sentence,” Stephanie Ibbott, a family spokesperson said at the rally.

Trina, 48, was reported missing to the Port Moody Police Department on Jan. 18, 2021.

Her body was found on March 29, 2021 near Hope, south of Silver Creek.

Iain Hunt, 52, was charged with one count of indignity to human remains.

The rally on Wednesday came ahead of a planned court date for Iain but that was pushed back to April.

“It’s been four years since Trina has been murdered and we’ve been waiting for charges to hold the person who murdered her accountable,” Ibbott said.

“All the charges laid are injustice to human remains and it’s not enough. It’s not justice. So we are here to demand that justice be served and the people responsible for murdering Trina are held accountable.”

The group held signs as well as photos of Trina and purple tulips, which was a flower that she loved.