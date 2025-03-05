Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Dozens rally in support of Trina Hunt, despite husband’s court date pushed back

By Amy Judd & Angela Jung Global News
Posted March 5, 2025 6:32 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Trina Hunt supporters rally ahead of husband’s court date'
Trina Hunt supporters rally ahead of husband’s court date
WATCH: Dozens gathered on the steps of the courthouse in Port Coquitlam Wednesday morning in support of Trina Hunt, whose body was found in March of 2021. The rally came ahead of a court date for Hunt's Husband Iain Hunt, who was charged last month.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Dozens of people gathered on the steps of the Port Coquitlam courthouse on Wednesday morning to support Trina Hunt.

They chanted they want justice for Trina.

“We are here to demand that justice be served, and that the people responsible for murdering Trina are held accountable, not with a slap of the wrist of a sentence,”  Stephanie Ibbott, a family spokesperson said at the rally.

On Feb. 4, Trina Hunt’s husband was charged in connection with her death.

Trina, 48, was reported missing to the Port Moody Police Department on Jan. 18, 2021.

Story continues below advertisement

Her body was found on March 29, 2021 near Hope, south of Silver Creek.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Iain Hunt, 52, was charged with one count of indignity to human remains.

Click to play video: 'Husband of Trina Hunt charged with indignity to human remains'
Husband of Trina Hunt charged with indignity to human remains
Trending Now

The rally on Wednesday came ahead of a planned court date for Iain but that was pushed back to April.

“It’s been four years since Trina has been murdered and we’ve been waiting for charges to hold the person who murdered her accountable,” Ibbott said.

“All the charges laid are injustice to human remains and it’s not enough. It’s not justice. So we are here to demand that justice be served and the people responsible for murdering Trina are held accountable.”

The group held signs as well as photos of Trina and purple tulips, which was a flower that she loved.

Advertisement
© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices