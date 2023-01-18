Menu

Crime

‘Never-ending waves of grief’: It’s been 2 years since Trina Hunt was reported missing

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted January 18, 2023 2:54 pm
Click to play video: 'Trina Hunt’s family speaks out following the identification of her body'
Trina Hunt’s family speaks out following the identification of her body
We're hearing from the family of Trina Hunt for the first time since homicide investigators announced her body was found near Hope at the end of March. The family is shedding new light on the Port Moody woman's last movements and conversations, and they have a plea for her killer – May 10, 2021

It has been two years since Port Moody, B.C., woman Trina Hunt was reported missing.

Once Hunt, 48, was reported missing on Jan. 18, 2021, Port Moody police launched an extensive search, along with her family members and others in the community.

On March 29, 2021, investigators found remains of a body near Hope, south of Silver Creek. A few weeks later, the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team confirmed the remains were Hunt.

Read more: Family of Trina Hunt renews $50K reward for new information on murder

Read next: Man arrested after attempt to kidnap barista through drive-thru window

Click to play video: 'Man arrested in connection with Trina Hunt homicide investigation released without charges'
Man arrested in connection with Trina Hunt homicide investigation released without charges

Hunt’s family has described her as a “bubbly, bright, welcoming, caring, thoughtful, passionate, generous and loyal” person.

A reward of $50,000 continues to be offered for any new information leading to the laying of criminal charges.

Trending Now

Investigators continue to look for any answers to solve Hunt’s homicide.

Click to play video: 'Mother of Trina Hunt speaks at Port Moody vigil'
Mother of Trina Hunt speaks at Port Moody vigil

Read more: ‘Devastating’ — Man arrested in connection with Trina Hunt killing released without charges

Read next: Mexico bans smoking in all public places, including beaches and hotels

Her brother, Brad Ibbott, released the following statement on the two-year anniversary of the onset of the investigation:

“Sadly, it has been two years since our dear Trina was first reported missing and was later found murdered in Hope, B.C.  This journey has been incredibly difficult, with never-ending waves of grief, anguish and trauma repeatedly engulfing us.  Nothing about our path has been simple.

“We so wish Trina knew of all the support that has embraced her these past two years. Trina would be humbled, a little bashful (truthfully, a lot!) but would also be ever so appreciative of all the love.  We continue to thank you for the ongoing positive comments and support. Your kindness has truly helped us cope.”

Last June, a man was arrested in connection with Hunt’s homicide but he was released a few days later with no charges laid. Police did not reveal the identity of the man.

IHIT is asking anyone with information, who has yet to speak to police, to contact the IHIT Information Line at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or by email.

