Crime

Trina Hunt’s husband charged with indignity to human remains

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted February 4, 2025 1:11 pm
1 min read
Trina Hunt’s husband has been charged in connection with her death.

Hunt, 48, was reported missing to the Port Moody Police Department on Jan. 18, 2021.

Her body was found on March 29, 2021 near Hope, south of Silver Creek.

Iain Hunt, 52, has been charged with one count of indignity to human remains.

This charge occurs when a person neglects to perform their legal duty to bury a dead human body, or if a person interferes in an improper, indecent or undignified way with a dead human body or human remains.

“The laying of a charge does not dilute the loss and pain endured by Trina’s family and friends,” Sgt. Freda Fong of (the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team) IHIT said. “There is still a long road ahead as the community continues to heal from her tragic death.”

Global News has confirmed that Iain Hunt has been released from custody.

