Trina Hunt’s husband charged with indignity to human remains

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Trina Hunt’s husband has been charged in connection with her death.

Hunt, 48, was reported missing to the Port Moody Police Department on Jan. 18, 2021.

Her body was found on March 29, 2021 near Hope, south of Silver Creek.

Iain Hunt, 52, has been charged with one count of indignity to human remains.

This charge occurs when a person neglects to perform their legal duty to bury a dead human body, or if a person interferes in an improper, indecent or undignified way with a dead human body or human remains.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

“The laying of a charge does not dilute the loss and pain endured by Trina’s family and friends,” Sgt. Freda Fong of (the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team) IHIT said. “There is still a long road ahead as the community continues to heal from her tragic death.”

Story continues below advertisement

Global News has confirmed that Iain Hunt has been released from custody.