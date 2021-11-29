Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Global News at Noon BC
November 29 2021 3:56pm
01:12

Mother of Trina Hunt speaks at Port Moody vigil

The family of Trina Hunt hosted a vigil in Port Moody Sunday afternoon to raise awareness about gender-based violence. And for the first time, we are hearing from Hunt’s mother.

Advertisement

Video Home