A Saskatoon King’s Bench courtroom filled with gasps and tears Tuesday, as Justice Daryl Labach declared a mistrial in the sexual assault trial of former massage therapist Kenneth Braun.

Defence counsel applied for a mistrial over crown counsel overstepping in the questioning of Braun and potentially put forward inadmissible evidence in front of the jury.

Braun is still facing three charges of sexual assault and one count of sexual exploitation of a minor. How those charges will be dealt with following Labach’s decision is yet to be determined.

Part of the submission included putting forward the option to remove the jury, shifting to a judge alone trial. Crown prosecutor Lana Morelli declined the option and offered to instead give a direction to the jury to not take into consideration the evidence raised.

“It had started with the jury and should end with the jury,” said Morelli.

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“We believe it took an extraordinary amount of courage for all of these complainants to come forward, to testify, and to give their stories of what happened. We support the justice system, which include these complainants that have waited several years if not longer to say their stories.”

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Morelli also pointed to the difficulties of arguing this case in a singular trial with multiple proceedings and multiple complainants.

“The fact that we are where we are is not a result of forethought, it is not a result that the Crown was trying to put forward inadmissible evidence, it was simply an error,” said Morelli.

Morelli says how the trial will move forward will depend on whether or not the defence will elect for a jury trial, and what the Crown can do with the evidence already brought forward.

Defence lawyer Pfefferle was also remorseful for what this might mean for the victims of the case possibly having to testify again. He also addressed the complexity of the case.

“This was a big issue about perception and so for that reason it was a complicated response that the accused had to give in order to toe the line and as a result of that that’s really what put us in this in this situation. So, it’s an unfortunate result but one that we believed in and as I say for that reason, we’re glad that we’re granted it,” said Pfefferle.

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Pfefferle also said there is a good chance the charges may be dropped completely.

“We have a court system that is absolutely bursting at the seams with judges sitting on holidays, over weekends,” said Pfefferle. “With the burden on the court system, one of the real concerns here is can we get to a trial fast enough to be reasonable and deal with the constitutional principle that an accused has a right to a trial within a reasonable period of time.”

Morelli disagrees, saying there are other options still available. Morelli says how the trial will move forward will depend on whether or not the defence will elect for a jury trial and what the Crown can do with the evidence has already been brought forward.

Read more: Former Saskatoon massage therapist sentenced to 30 months for sexual assaults

The case will go before pre-trial proceedings in the next few weeks.