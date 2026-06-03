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Economy

Ottawa to extend steel, aluminum tariff support measures for another year

By Craig Lord The Canadian Press
Posted June 3, 2026 6:37 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Carney unveils new steel tariffs, support for Canada’s industry'
Carney unveils new steel tariffs, support for Canada’s industry
WATCH ORIGINAL ANNOUNCEMENT: Carney unveils new steel tariffs, support for Canada's industry – Jul 16, 2025
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The federal government plans to extend measures to support the domestic steel and aluminum industry through tariff headwinds for another year.

Finance Canada says a remission program that pays back certain firms for Canadian tariffs on steel and aluminum from the United States will be extended until the end of June 2027.

Steel imports from countries except the United States and Mexico will also continue to be hit with 50 per cent tariffs above a certain quota for an additional year.

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Both programs were set to expire later this month.

The Canadian Steel Producers Association has praised the tightening of Ottawa’s import quota regime but has criticized ongoing extensions to the remission program, arguing it waters down the effectiveness of Canada’s response to U.S. tariffs.

Finance Canada says the planned extensions are meant to protect the domestic industry from damaging global trade practices and offer predictability to affected firms.

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Click to play video: 'Canada unveils $1.5B in relief for some industries hurt by U.S. tariffs'
Canada unveils $1.5B in relief for some industries hurt by U.S. tariffs

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