B.C. RCMP seek man ordered to return children to their mother

Police in B.C.’s Interior are requesting the public’s help as they look for a man who has been ordered to return his four children to their mother.

Salmon Arm RCMP say Jeremy Beattie, 44, is bound by a Family Court Order preventing him from having further contact with his children.

Police believe Beattie may be driving a purple 2007 Chevrolet Uplander with B.C. license plate SM0-45K.

RCMP also said that Beattie typically lives away from large centres in an ‘off-grid’ lifestyle and that he possesses firearms.

“We do not believe there’s an immediate risk to the children,” said Cpl. James Grandy.

“However, Mr. Beattie is now bound by a Family Law Act protection order which has ordered him to return the children to their mother.”

Beattie is described as a Caucasian male who is 5-9 and weighs 186 pounds. He has brown hair and grey eyes.

If you have any information on Beattie’s whereabouts, please contact the Salmon Arm RCMP detachment at 250-832-6044 or call 911.