Man found dead in Old Strathcona area after gunshots reported to Edmonton police

Homicide detectives with the Edmonton Police Service are investigating after a man was found dead under suspicious circumstances in south Edmonton on Monday night.

Police initially responded to multiple reports of gunshots around 6 p.m. near 106th Street and 74th Avenue in the Queen Alexandra neighbourhood.

EPS said officers searched the area but did not find anything suspicious.

Hours later, police returned to the area south of Whyte Avenue.

At approximately 11:20 p.m., officers and paramedics responded to a home, where a man was found dead.

As of Tuesday afternoon, an autopsy had yet to be scheduled. No other details were released.

Anyone with information about this suspicious death is asked to contact the EPS at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone. Anonymous information can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers online or at 1-800-222-8477.