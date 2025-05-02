Menu

Crime

Murder charge laid in west Edmonton shooting death

By Karen Bartko Global News
Posted May 2, 2025 4:25 pm
1 min read
Edmonton Police Service tape at a crime scene on Sunday, April 6, 2025. View image in full screen
FILE: Edmonton Police Service tape at a crime scene on Sunday, April 6, 2025. Global News
The Edmonton Police Service has charged a 21-year-old man with murder after another man was found dead in the west end earlier this week.

A body was found in a vehicle in The Hamptons area just after midnight on Tuesday.

Police said patrol officers with the west division responded to a disturbance near 56 Avenue and 199 Street in the west end neighbourhood.

Upon arrival, police said the officers found a vehicle with a dead man inside. His death was determined to be suspicious.

An autopsy was done on Thursday when the medical examiner determined Emanuelle Moraga, 33, of Saskatoon died of multiple gunshot wounds and his death is homicide.

Two men were taken into custody on Tuesday. Currently, the EPS homicide section has charged one of them.

Tolga Boyaci, 21, of Edmonton has been charged with second-degree murder.

The other man has since been released, police said.

