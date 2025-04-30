Man found dead in vehicle in west Edmonton, 2 others arrested

Send this page to someone via email

The Edmonton Police Service homicide section is investigating a suspicious death after a man was found dead in west Edmonton.

The body was found in a vehicle in The Hamptions area just after midnight on Tuesday.

Police said patrol officers with the west division responded to a disturbance near 56 Avenue and 199 Street in the west end neighbourhood.

Upon arrival, police said the officers found a vehicle with a dead man inside. His death was determined to be suspicious.

Two men were taken into custody and police said they are not looking for any other suspects at this time.

Homicide detectives took over the investigation and an autopsy has been scheduled for Thursday.