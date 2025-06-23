Menu

Crime

Edmonton homicide detectives probe ‘suspicious’ death in Chappelle neighbourhood

By Phil Heidenreich Global News
Posted June 23, 2025 7:27 pm
1 min read
Edmonton police vehicles are seen outside a home in the area of Charles Bay and Charles Way on June 23, 2025. View image in full screen
Edmonton police vehicles are seen outside a home in the area of Charles Bay and Charles Way on June 23, 2025. Global News
Police are investigating after a person died at a south Edmonton home on Monday morning, and investigators have deemed the death to be “suspicious.”

Emergency crews were called to a residence in the area of Charles Bay and Charles Way at around 8:30 a.m. after someone reported that a female inside had been injured. Police did not say how old the female was.

According to police, paramedics found the person in “medical distress” when they arrived and tried to save her life but she was pronounced dead at the scene.

In a news release issued Monday afternoon, police said homicide detectives have taken over the investigation and that an autopsy has yet to be scheduled.

Anyone with information about the person’s death can call the Edmonton Police Service at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone. Anonymous information can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.p3tips.com/250.

