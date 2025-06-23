Edmonton homicide detectives probe ‘suspicious’ death in Chappelle neighbourhood

Send this page to someone via email

Police are investigating after a person died at a south Edmonton home on Monday morning, and investigators have deemed the death to be “suspicious.”

Emergency crews were called to a residence in the area of Charles Bay and Charles Way at around 8:30 a.m. after someone reported that a female inside had been injured. Police did not say how old the female was.

According to police, paramedics found the person in “medical distress” when they arrived and tried to save her life but she was pronounced dead at the scene.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

In a news release issued Monday afternoon, police said homicide detectives have taken over the investigation and that an autopsy has yet to be scheduled.

Anyone with information about the person’s death can call the Edmonton Police Service at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone. Anonymous information can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.p3tips.com/250.

Story continues below advertisement