Active NHL players expected to testify at world junior sexual assault trial

Current NHL players are expected to testify in the high-profile sexual assault case involving five former members of Canada’s world junior hockey team.

Court heard Tuesday that those players will serve as witnesses for the prosecution, though it’s unclear how many active NHL players will be called to testify or when.

The sexual assault trial grappled with technological issues Tuesday as prosecutors sought to show security footage from a bar where the female complainant and some of the players were the night of the alleged incident.

Michael McLeod, Carter Hart, Alex Formenton, Dillon Dube and Callan Foote have all pleaded not guilty to sexual assault in connection with an encounter at a hotel room in London, Ont., in June 2018.

McLeod has also pleaded not guilty to an additional charge of being a party to the offence of sexual assault.

On Monday, court saw some security video from a bar in downtown London where some of the players went after attending a gala.

In various clips, the complainant — who cannot be identified under a standard publication ban — is shown inside the bar with a friend.

In other videos, a group of men is seen lining up outside, then walking into the venue. On the stand, a London police officer involved in the investigation identified the men as members of the 2018 world junior hockey team.

Court ran into repeated technological problems Tuesday while trying to show more security footage.

The Crown has said the complainant agreed to have sex with McLeod in his hotel room; in her opening remarks to the new jury Monday, prosecutor Heather Donkers alleged McLeod started inviting other people into his hotel room afterwards.

Donkers said the woman, who was 20 at the time, was drunk and uncomfortable, and tried to get through the night by doing what she thought the men wanted.

The trial is expected to continue Wednesday.

— with files from The Canadian Press