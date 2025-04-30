Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Active NHL players expected to testify at world junior sexual assault trial

By Aaron D'Andrea & Sean O'Shea Global News
Posted April 30, 2025 9:38 am
2 min read
Click to play video: 'London police officer testifies at world junior sex assault trial'
London police officer testifies at world junior sex assault trial
WATCH: London police officer testifies at world junior sex assault trial
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Current NHL players are expected to testify in the high-profile sexual assault case involving five former members of Canada’s world junior hockey team.

Court heard Tuesday that those players will serve as witnesses for the prosecution, though it’s unclear how many active NHL players will be called to testify or when.

The sexual assault trial grappled with technological issues Tuesday as prosecutors sought to show security footage from a bar where the female complainant and some of the players were the night of the alleged incident.

Michael McLeod, Carter Hart, Alex Formenton, Dillon Dube and Callan Foote have all pleaded not guilty to sexual assault in connection with an encounter at a hotel room in London, Ont., in June 2018.

McLeod has also pleaded not guilty to an additional charge of being a party to the offence of sexual assault.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Mistrial declared in world junior sex assault case'
Mistrial declared in world junior sex assault case

On Monday, court saw some security video from a bar in downtown London where some of the players went after attending a gala.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

In various clips, the complainant — who cannot be identified under a standard publication ban — is shown inside the bar with a friend.

Trending Now

In other videos, a group of men is seen lining up outside, then walking into the venue. On the stand, a London police officer involved in the investigation identified the men as members of the 2018 world junior hockey team.

Court ran into repeated technological problems Tuesday while trying to show more security footage.

The Crown has said the complainant agreed to have sex with McLeod in his hotel room; in her opening remarks to the new jury Monday, prosecutor Heather Donkers alleged McLeod started inviting other people into his hotel room afterwards.

Story continues below advertisement

Donkers said the woman, who was 20 at the time, was drunk and uncomfortable, and tried to get through the night by doing what she thought the men wanted.

The trial is expected to continue Wednesday.

— with files from The Canadian Press

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices