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Crime

Montreal police say man arrested in Mexico is tied to 2025 homicide

By Aaron D'Andrea Global News
Posted October 2, 2026 2:39 pm
1 min read
Quebec police View image in full screen
A Quebec provincial police shoulder patch is seen in Montreal, Sept. 10, 2024. Christinne Muschi/The Canadian Press
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Montreal police say a man who was arrested in Mexico on Thursday is wanted in connection to a 2025 homicide.

Police announced the arrest Friday, which is the third in the case of a 34-year-old man who was killed on March 14, 2025.

Shortly after midnight that day, police were called for reports of injured person near Ontario and Saint-Germain streets in the Mercier–Hochelaga-Maisonneuve borough.

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When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from a stab wound to his lower body. He was rushed to hospital where he died overnight.

His death was Montreal’s fifth homicide of 2025.

Two people – Dave Lambert-Chouinard and Valdano Saint-Hillien – were arrested shortly after and charged with manslaughter, but police have been looking for a third suspect.

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Gabriel Lavoie, 22, was arrested in Playa del Carmen on Thursday. He was wanted on a murder warrant and has been remanded in custody pending extradition proceedings, police said in a news release.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

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