Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Complainant to continue testifying at hockey players’ sexual assault trial

By Paola Loriggio The Canadian Press
Posted May 5, 2025 6:25 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Female complainant in world junior sex assault trial begins testimony'
Female complainant in world junior sex assault trial begins testimony
WATCH: For the first time, from a London, Ont. courtroom, we’re hearing from the woman who alleges five former world junior hockey players sexually assualted her. Alex Formenton, Cal Foote, Michael McLeod, Dillon Dube and Carter Hart have each pleaded not guilty. The woman told the jury how she met some of them at a bar before going to a local hotel. Sean O'Shea reports.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

A woman who prosecutors allege was sexually assaulted by five former members of Canada’s world junior hockey team is set to continue testifying at their trial today.

The woman, who cannot be identified under a publication ban, told the court last week that she felt drunk and not fully aware of her surroundings at the London, Ont., bar where she first encountered some of the accused on June 18, 2018.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

She testified that she’d had two coolers at home before heading to meet coworkers at Jack’s bar, then had at least eight shots, a beer and a vodka soda there over the course of the night.

Michael McLeod, Carter Hart, Alex Formenton, Dillon Dube and Callan Foote have all pleaded not guilty to sexual assault.

Trending Now

McLeod has also pleaded not guilty to an additional charge of being a party to the offence of sexual assault.

Story continues below advertisement

The charges relate to an encounter that took place at a hotel in downtown London later that night.

Court has heard many members of the world junior hockey team were in town at the time for a gala celebrating their gold-medal win.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices