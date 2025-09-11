Players acquitted in Hockey Canada sex assault trial can return to NHL on Dec. 1

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

The five players acquitted in the Hockey Canada sexual assault trial can return to the NHL when their suspensions end on Dec. 1, the NHL announced Thursday.

The players, who are all unrestricted free agents, can sign with a team on Oct. 15 as they wait for full reinstatement.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Michael McLeod, Dillon Dube, Cal Foote, Alex Formenton and Carter Hart were all charged with one count of sexual assault and pleaded not guilty when the trial opened in April.

MacLeod had also been charged with one count of being a party to the offences.

The five players were acquitted of all charges on July 24 after a two-month trial in London, Ont.

Following the ruling, the NHL had said the players would be ineligible to compete and that the league would review the judge’s findings.