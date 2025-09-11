Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Players acquitted in Hockey Canada sex assault trial can return to NHL on Dec. 1

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 11, 2025 5:23 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Crown not seeking appeal of world junior sexual assault acquittal'
Crown not seeking appeal of world junior sexual assault acquittal
RELATED: Crown not seeking appeal of world junior sexual assault acquittal – Aug 21, 2025
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

The five players acquitted in the Hockey Canada sexual assault trial can return to the NHL when their suspensions end on Dec. 1, the NHL announced Thursday.

The players, who are all unrestricted free agents, can sign with a team on Oct. 15 as they wait for full reinstatement.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Michael McLeod, Dillon Dube, Cal Foote, Alex Formenton and Carter Hart were all charged with one count of sexual assault and pleaded not guilty when the trial opened in April.

MacLeod had also been charged with one count of being a party to the offences.

Trending Now

The five players were acquitted of all charges on July 24 after a two-month trial in London, Ont.

Following the ruling, the NHL had said the players would be ineligible to compete and that the league would review the judge’s findings.

Advertisement
© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices