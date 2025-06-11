Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Defence expected to wrap up final pitches to judge in world junior trial

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 11, 2025 8:48 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'World junior defence continues closing submissions at sex assault trial'
World junior defence continues closing submissions at sex assault trial
WATCH: World junior defence continues closing submissions at sex assault trial
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Defence lawyers will continue their final pitches to the judge Wednesday in the sexual assault trial of five former members of Canada’s world junior hockey team.

Court heard from lawyers representing two of the accused, Alex Formenton and Dillon Dube, on Tuesday, and Dube’s lawyer is expected to finish her submissions today.

Formenton’s lawyer, Daniel Brown, argued the complainant’s testimony about her state of mind that night is contradicted by video evidence and the accounts of other witnesses.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The central issue at trial is whether the complainant consented to the sexual activity that took place in a London, Ont., hotel room in the early morning hours of June 19, 2018.

Click to play video: 'Closing arguments begin at world junior sexual assault trial'
Closing arguments begin at world junior sexual assault trial
Trending Now

Formenton, Dube, Michael McLeod, Carter Hart and Callan Foote have pleaded not guilty to sexual assault, while McLeod has also pleaded not guilty to an additional charge of being a party to the offence of sexual assault.

Story continues below advertisement

Prosecutors will also make their final submissions to the judge after the defence.

The trial began in late April and the judge is expected to deliver her ruling on July 24.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices