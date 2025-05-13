Menu

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Canada

Defence continues cross-examining complainant in hockey players’ trial

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 13, 2025 6:25 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'World junior complainant was allegedly ‘egging on’ players, defence suggests'
World junior complainant was allegedly ‘egging on’ players, defence suggests
WARNING: Graphic content. View discretion advised. The female complainant in the high-profile world junior sexual assault trial is facing more questions from defence lawyers Monday. Sean O’Shea has more.
A defence lawyer for one of five hockey players accused of sexual assault is expected to cross-examine the complainant at the players’ trial today.

The woman first took the stand on May 2 and has now faced questions from legal teams representing four of the accused, with the fifth set to begin its cross-examination today.

Michael McLeod, Carter Hart, Alex Formenton, Dillon Dube and Callan Foote have pleaded not guilty to sexual assault in connection with an encounter that took place in a London, Ont., hotel room in the early hours of June 19, 2018.

McLeod has also pleaded not guilty to an additional charge of being a party to the offence of sexual assault.

The events at the heart of the case took place as several members of Canada’s 2018 world junior hockey team were in London for a gala marking their championship win.

The complainant, who was 20 at the time, is testifying by CCTV and cannot be identified under a standard publication ban.

 

© 2025 The Canadian Press

