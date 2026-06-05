Day parole granted for Saskatchewan woman who starved girl to death, harmed sister

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A Saskatchewan woman found guilty of starving to death a young girl in her care and abusing the child’s sister has been granted day parole.

The Parole Board of Canada says in a written decision that Tammy Goforth is to reside at an unidentified community residential facility in Saskatchewan for six months.

Goforth was convicted in 2016 of second-degree murder and criminal negligence causing bodily harm.

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She was sentenced to life in prison with no chance of parole for 17 years.

The two sisters, who were in foster care with Goforth and her husband in Regina, were rushed to hospital in 2012 and found to be malnourished, dehydrated and covered with bruises.

The four-year-old died of a brain injury following cardiac arrest and her sister, who was two at the time, survived.

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The parole board says Goforth is subject to a curfew and can’t have contact with children.

The woman struggled to provide insight into her attitude toward the girls, but the board says she’s at a low risk of reoffending.

It says Goforth recognizes the importance of asking for help and views herself as a changed person.