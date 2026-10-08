Halifax police continue to investigate 2020 homicide of Shelia Madore

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Six years after she was reported missing, Halifax police are continuing to investigate the homicide of Shelia Madore.

Madore, who was 48 at the time, was last seen on July 23, 2020, in the Gottingen Street area of Halifax, police said.

She was reported missing on Oct. 8, 2020.

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On March 12, 2021, police found human remains in a wooded area near Findlay Community Centre in Dartmouth.

Working in collaboration with the Nova Scotia Medical Examiner Service, investigators identified the remains as those of Madore.

Years later, the special investigation unit continues to investigate the homicide. The case is part of the Nova Scotia Department of Justice Rewards program which offers rewards up to $150,000 for information leading to an arrest.

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“It is never too late to come forward and the smallest piece of information may be just what is needed to progress the investigation,” police said in a news release.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.