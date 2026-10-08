FBI arrests man, 18, in alleged Mall of America mass shooting plot for ISIS

FBI agents arrested an 18-year-old man accused of plotting a terror attack on the Mall of America after monitoring him for nearly two years and supplying him with the AK-47 he planned to use, authorities said Wednesday.

The 18-year-old, identified as Sheikhdoon Abdullahi Mohamud, of Richfield, Minn., had been on the FBI’s radar since December 2024, when he began trading hundreds of messages with a confidential informant through multiple social media and messaging applications, according to the criminal complaint.

The complaint alleges that Mohamud said he initially expressed an interest in travelling to Somalia to fight for designated foreign terrorist organization al-Shabab militants.

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As his plans to attack the mall solidified, the complaint says, agents sold him the gun and ammunition on Tuesday and arrested him on the spot after he paid US$600 to the undercover FBI employee posing as a member of the Islamic State group for the rifle and 200 rounds of ammunition.

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Mohamud was charged by complaint with one count of knowingly receiving a firearm and ammunition in order to commit a federal crime of terrorism, U.S. Office of Public Affairs announced on Wednesday.

“This individual allegedly obtained a weapon he hoped to use in a mass casualty attack in support of ISIS, but this FBI arrested him and put a stop to his plans,” FBI Director Kash Patel said.

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“Once again this FBI is moving more effectively than we ever have before at stopping terrorists before they can attack Americans – with over 1,100 individuals prevented from conducting attacks, over 4,000 foreign terrorist organization related disruptions and arrests, a 38% increase, and more,” Patel added.

“We will continue to use every resource we have to detect and prevent acts of terrorism and wipe out their networks all over the country,” Patel continued, adding, “Thank you to FBI Minneapolis who did an outstanding job in the investigation and likely saved lives.”

Assistant Attorney General for National Security John A. Eisenberg said that Mohamud allegedly sought to carry out a “mass-casualty shooting at the Mall of America, expressing a desire to emulate some of the most horrific ISIS-inspired attacks in the United States, including the atrocities at Pulse Nightclub and 2025 New Year’s Day attack in New Orleans.”

“The National Security Division will continue to work closely with the FBI and Joint Terrorism Task Force to track down and prosecute ISIS-inspired terrorists in the United States,” Eisenberg added.

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According to the complaint, Mohamud allegedly stated many times that if he was unable to travel overseas because of a lack of funds, he planned to carry out a mass casualty event in Minnesota in support of ISIS on Oct. 24, the date of a scheduled arts celebration by the Hmong community, Minnesota’s largest Asian ethnic group.

“In July 2026, Mohamud sent messages discussing his intent to carry out a mass-casualty shooting attack at the Mall of America because he claimed it was owned by Jews. He wrote that wanted to kill 30 to 60 people so no one would go there,” the U.S. Office of Public Affairs said.

In August and September 2026, Mohamud continued to send messages discussing his intentions, including his plans to allegedly purchase a firearm and to recruit others to join him in committing the attack. Mohamud sent a selfie-style video of himself pledging allegiance to ISIS, according to the complaint, which included a screenshot of Mohamud’s video.

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When the informant asked if he was serious about committing the attack, Mohamud replied, “yes i am 100% sure,” the complaint said, and added: “I would have backed out by now if I wasn’t sure.”

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During the sale of the firearm and ammunition, Mohamud “reaffirmed his plan to use the firearm and ammunition to shoot people at the Mall of America,” according to the complaint.

“As alleged in the criminal complaint, Mohamud took substantial steps to plot to murder innocent people in the name of ISIS,” said U.S. Attorney Daniel N. Rosen for the District of Minnesota. “Such threats are taken seriously, and I commend the committed public servants of the Joint Terrorism Task Force, the FBI, and my office, who work every day to stop them.”

Mohamud made his initial appearance before U.S. Magistrate Judge Elizabeth Cowan Wright on Oct. 7.

He told the judge he did not have a job, own a house or a car or have any money in the bank. He was represented by Siri Carlson McDowell, a federal public defender.

The case is being prosecuted by Trial Attorney Ryan White of the National Security Division’s Counterterrorism Section and Assistant U.S. Attorney Benjamin Bejar for the District of Minnesota.

—With files from The Associated Press