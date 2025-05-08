Defence continues cross-examining complainant at hockey players’ sex assault trial

Send this page to someone via email

Defence lawyers are expected to continue cross-examining the complainant today in the sexual assault trial of five hockey players.

The woman, who cannot be identified under a publication ban, agreed under cross-examination Wednesday that she took on a “porn star persona” as a coping mechanism while in a hotel room with the men in June 2018.

The complainant said that was the role the men were putting her into and she believed she wouldn’t be able to leave unless she did what they wanted.

Michael McLeod, Carter Hart, Alex Formenton, Dillon Dube and Callan Foote have all pleaded not guilty to sexual assault.

McLeod has also pleaded not guilty to an additional charge of being a party to the offence of sexual assault.

All of the accused were part of Canada’s 2018 world junior hockey team and were in London, Ont., for events marking their gold-medal performance at that year’s championship.