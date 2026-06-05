OPP lay murder charge in year-old homicide of Clarence-Rockland, Ont. man

Ontario Provincial Police has charged a man with first-degree murder in connection to a killing last year.
At roughly 5:30 p.m. on May 17, 2025, officers from the OPP’s Russell County detachment responded to a report of a body discovered in the Ottawa River, near Dallaire Street.
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An autopsy confirmed the body was that of Robert Prevost, a 63-year-old Clarence-Rockland resident who was reported missing in early March 2025. He was last seen at his home on Laurier Street in early February 2025. Police ruled his death was a result of homicide.
On Thursday, 51-year-old Luc Decarie of St-Gabriel-de-Brandon, Que., was arrested and charged with first-degree murder, indignity to a body and conspiracy to commit murder.
He is scheduled to appear in court Friday.
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