Montreal rabbi says temple service will continue despite attempted arson

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One man has been arrested following an attempted arson at a Montreal synagogue, police say.

Officers responded to a place of worship at Sherbrooke Street and Wood Avenue shortly after midnight on Friday following reports of a fire.

No suspect was found at the scene, but police spokesperson Jean-Pierre Brabant told Global News there was a broken window and that an “incendiary object” was found inside.

Brabant said firefighters responded quickly and the building sustained minor damage.

“With some information that was provided by witnesses, we were able to arrest a man who is 38-years-old in link with the arson,” he added.

The suspect has met with investigators and Brabant said an accusation will be filed with the Crown prosecutor later Friday.

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No one was hurt, said Lisa Grushcow, the rabbi at the targeted temple, in a message to her congregation and the broader community.

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“As I write, our building is fully open and functional. We are grateful for the dedication and courage of our community and our team,” she said.

But Grushcow said there is concern with the rise in antisemitism across Montreal and Canada.

In 2025, more than two-thirds of all religion-motivated hate crimes targeted the Jewish community, Prime Minister Mark Carney said in his address on combating antisemitism on Monday.

“Our government will always protect the inalienable right of the Jewish people to live openly in freedom, safety and dignity,” he said. “Protection is fundamental, but not sufficient.”

Carney announced the launch and membership of Canada’s new Ministerial Advisory Council on Rights, Equality, and Inclusion, with a mandate to reassess the drivers of antisemitism, develop a whole-of-government approach to target hate, improve the collection and data on hate incidents and measure the impact of government efforts.

On Wednesday, Bill C-9 passed third reading in the Senate. The bill directly addresses antisemitism and hate-motivated violence by amending the Criminal Code to create a hate crime offence as well as an offence for restricting access to places of religious worship.

Grushcow said actions from the government are needed, noting the arson attempt is the second time her synagogue was targeted. Last spring, a swastika was spray-painted on the temple, but Grushcow said these acts will not stop the community from gathering.

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“Temple will do what we do best: live a thriving, inclusive, joyous Jewish life,” she said.

Friday Shabbat services will continue as scheduled, she added.