Calgary police investigating southeast shooting

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Calgary Police are looking for suspects following a shooting in the Forest Lawn neighbourhood early Friday morning.

Neighbours say they could hear gunshots ring out just before 6 a.m. Security footage from a nearby home shows a man and a woman moving from an alley towards a public pathway, with the man holding on to his lower body.

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First responders were eventually called to the 1400 block of 44 Street SE after the man approached a home near the alley asking for help.

The victim was taken to hospital in stable condition, but police say he’s been “unco-operative” so far as they begin to investigate.

Residents of the area say suspicious activity, including drug deals, is commonplace and that Calgary police attend the area regularly.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting is asked to reach out to Calgary police or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers.