Calgary police relocate command post as search for missing boy continues

Calgary police said Friday that the command post set up to aid in the search for a missing 11-year-old boy is being moved to Nose Hill, about a kilometre to the west of where the original command post was set up at Thorncliffe School

About 11 square kilometres in size, Nose Hill Park is one of the largest urban parks in North America.

In a written update provided on Friday, police, who are the lead agency in the search that has been going on since Thursday, July 16, said the move was being made “for operational reasons and will provide better access to facilities and resources required to support members as search and investigative activities continue.”

The boy, who is neurodivergent and has non-verbal autism and is known only as Parker, was last seen in person at his dayhome in the 0 to 100 block of Connaught Drive near Northmount Drive Northwest sometime between 11:08 a.m. and 11:41 a.m. on Thursday, July 16.

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A map provided by police shows the boy then headed north where he was last picked up on video in the 5000 to 6000 block of Travis Crescent N.E. at around 12:52 p.m. the same day.

View image in full screen A map showing the route Parker is believed to have travelled before his disappeared on July 16. On Friday Calgary police announced their moving the search command post from Thorncliffe Schoo to Nose Hill Park, about a kilometre to the west. Global News

Two days later Calgary police received special permission from the province to issue an Amber Alert, even though they said, so far, there’s no evidence he was abducted.

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The search has involved a huge array of resources, including more than 500 police officers, along with hundreds of trained search and rescue crews, volunteer members of the public, the CPS mounted and canine units, drones, the police helicopter, Alberta Sheriffs and the Calgary Fire Department’s aquatic rescue and confined spaces rescue teams.

In an interview with Global News on Friday, the president of Search and Rescue Alberta said even though the boy has been missing for more than a week, searchers refuse to give up hope.

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“To speculate on things like, do we give up? Do we do that? That distracts us from our task,” said Brian Carrier.

“If the decision’s made to search, you assume the person is waiting to be found and needs to be found. So you stay on that premise until there’s evidence to suggest otherwise.”

Those comments were echoed by the assistant deputy chief of the Calgary Fire Department, James Docherty, who said, “It’s still important for everyone to keep your hopes up and keep your eyes open.”

“There’s still a lot of hope,” Docherty said, “and until we find a conclusion to this event we’re going to keep our crews focused and aware that, you know, there’s a young boy out there who needs our help and in time I hope we have a very positive outcome.”

Police also renewed a call on Friday for anyone who has video from CCTV cameras or dash cameras in the Thornecliffe area on July 16 — regardless of whether the missing boy is seen on the video — to please provide the video to police by submitting it to the online uplink they have established.

1:58 Calgary Police Service renews call for people to search properties for missing boy