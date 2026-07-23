Calgary realtors join forces to help search for missing 11-year-old boy

The search for 11-year-old Parker, a missing Calgary boy who is the subject of an Amber Alert, is in its eighth day.
Calgary realtors say they’re working with police to make sure all empty homes and their properties are being searched on a regular basis.
“A lot of phone calls with the police. They’ve been asking questions, searching the property themselves, the owners of our vacant property that’s listed for sale, they’ve been coming daily to check, just to see inside, outside,” said Justine Poirier, a real estate agent with The Real Estate District.
“I was here yesterday doing my part to see. I’ve looked at every cabinet, opened up everything, the shed, the garage, just to — you never know, could he have popped in if someone went to look at the garage during a showing. So it’s … been busy,” Poirier said as she did another search on one of the homes she has listed for sale on Thomas Street Northeast.
It is one of the streets Calgary police have listed of special interest, along with Travis Street, Travis Crescent, Trail Drive, Taylor Crescent and Travis Place Northeast — where they are asking that any vacant homes and their properties are thoroughly searched and searched again.
The streets are in the same neighbourhood where Parker was last spotted — in the 5000 to 6000 block of Travis Crescent on Thursday, July 16 around 12:52 p.m.
“So in the real estate industry, us realtors, we’ve all grouped together. Someone started a spreadsheet of all the vacant properties or listings in and around Thorncliffe and every realtor has been trying to be like, ‘OK, I’ll go check this one, you go check that one,'” said Poirier.
“One of our colleagues, he is a very close friend of the family. He’s also been working around the clock also trying to help.
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“We’re all banding together.”
And Poirier believes their work has helped police, saying “they took some of our footage from our doorbell cam.”
Poirier told Global News she believes it is number 7 on the map that police released on Wednesday, showing the route Parker is confirmed to have travelled before he disappeared.
Police have said that Parker is neurodivergent and has non-verbal autism. He may become frightened if approached by strangers.
He is also known to enter accessible buildings and to lock doors behind him.
Investigators have asked anyone who does spot him not to approach, but instead keep him in sight and call 9-1-1 immediately.
Calgary police said Thursday that so far more than 550 officers have been involved in the ground search for Parker, walking over 7,000 km.
More than 100 investigators also continue to canvass homes, review more than 2,000 clips from CCTV and doorbell cameras from more than 175 locations and follow up on more than 550 tips.
The Calgary Fire Department aquatics and technical rescue teams have also been searching other difficult to access areas such as confined spaces, Nose Creek and other various water bodies using inflatable boats, underwater cameras and sometimes by just walking through the water.
It is a search that has captivated the city with hundreds of trained search and rescue crews and ordinary Calgarians also taking part.
“Us realtors, the general public — just looking on the searches that I’ve been doing (at) all the people walking around, you can tell they’re also looking,” Poirier added.
“I’ve seen people in search and rescue outfits, normal clothes, police officers. It truly is a huge band of the city trying to help.”
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