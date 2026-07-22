Calgary Police Service renews call for people to search properties for missing boy

With the search for a missing 11-year-old boy from Calgary, named Parker, into its seventh day, police are renewing their plea for home and business owners in and around the area where he disappeared to search their properties.

An Amber Alert was issued for Parker on Saturday, July 18, two days after he went missing. He was last seen in person at his dayhome in the 0 to 100 block Connaught Drive, near Northmount Drive Northwest, sometime between 11:08 a.m. and 11:41 a.m. on July 16.

View image in full screen The search for the missing boy has captivated Calgarians with more than 400 police officers, along with hundreds of search and rescue experts and volunteers taking part. Global News

On Tuesday, Calgary police posted a map on social media detailing the route the boy is believed to have travelled before he was last spotted on a CCTV camera in the 5000 to 6000 block of Travis Crescent N.E., at around 12:52 p.m. on July 16.

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On Wednesday, police took to social media to renew their plea for people in the area to search their properties and provided a video with some tips on what areas to search and demonstrating how to do it effectively.

Among the places CPS said should be checked are inside garages, sheds, vehicles, trailers, RVs, storage areas, under decks, between fences and hedges, and anywhere a child may seek shelter from the heat.

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Sgt. Chris Martin said in a video posted by CPS that, “Over the years, I’ve found missing people in all sorts of places that didn’t make sense to me, but at the time made sense to that person.”

Among the places he said should be searched are inside BBQ cabinets, under the BBQ cover, or inside any water features such as a hot tub or pool. “Open the cover. Have a complete look,” said Martin.

View image in full screen In a video, posted on social media, Calgary Police Sgt. Chris Martin, demonstrates how people can effectively search all areas of their property for the missing boy. Facebook/CalgaryPolice

“Do you have any weird collections or piles of old junk lying around your property?” asked Martin, such as stacks of tires.

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He also advises that if you’re checking under your deck and it’s dark to grab a flashlight.

“Take a couple of moments to look under any tarps, inside any large landscaping bags, or around any piles of wood or yard debris you may have stacked up on your property. Other places to check on your property include any bins you may have that store water, garbage, or recycling,” Martin said.

“Take a couple seconds and have a quick look when you’re walking around your property. Even if it seems obvious, give it a quick look.

“A small person, especially a small child, can hide in very, very small, tight spaces. Again, might not make sense to you, but it may make sense to them.”

View image in full screen Calgary police have provided this map of the areas Parker was last seen and the route he is believed to have travelled and has renewed a call for home and business owners in the area to check their property for any sign of the missing boy. Calgary Police

While police are asking Calgarians to thoroughly check their own property and any public spaces they have access to, they are also advising people to “not enter or search private property without permission.”

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Police have said that Parker, who is neurodivergent and non-verbal and may also become frightened if approached by strangers, is also known to enter accessible buildings and to lock doors behind him.

Anyone who does spot the missing boy is being told not to approach him, but keep him in sight and call 9-1-1 immediately.