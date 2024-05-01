Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Alberta invests $19M for irrigation infrastructure upgrades

By Brandon Cassidy Global News
Posted May 1, 2024 9:11 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Alberta invests $19M in irrigation for infrastructure upgrades'
Alberta invests $19M in irrigation for infrastructure upgrades
The province has announced a $19-million boost to upgrade irrigation infrastructure throughout Alberta. The funds, initially earmarked in the budget, were announced at an event in southern Alberta. Producers and irrigation leads all had a good idea of where they want to put that money already.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

At an event in Vauxhall, the province announced $19-million in funding to help update irrigation infrastructure and improve the agriculture industry’s productivity. That’s an increase of $5.5 million from last year.

According to Minister of Agriculture and Irrigation RJ Sigurdson the Irrigation Revitalization Program will continue to have an impact on irrigation-oriented producers across the province.

“This program has had a huge impact on irrigators in… modernizing their irrigation systems and finding efficiencies that allow them to irrigate more land while using the same amount of water,” explained Sigurdson.

Irrigation supports about 1.5 million acres of crop production in the province, producing 28 percent of the provincial agricultural gross domestic product. Walter Unruh of the Bow River Irrigation District has a good idea about where his district will be spending its percentage.

Financial news and insights delivered to your email every Saturday.

“The biggest impact I feel that would have on us is pipelines. Pipelines that we can do right now will save us water and that’s where we focus, on the best saving of water for each pipeline that we build. That means that that canal won’t till out and then drain out of our district, we can keep that water and save it.”

Story continues below advertisement

In previous years irrigation districts also targeted pipeline construction.  In 2022, 9.2 kilometres of open canals were converted to pipelines and this year looks similar.

But laying pipe is not all that this investment is going to be used for, according to Richard Phillips, the vice chair of Alberta Irrigation District Association.

“With use, 50-year-old infrastructure wears out and needs to be upgraded again,” explained Phillips “So, it’s an ongoing need just like any infrastructure, but it is so important to have reliable infrastructure so farmers can count on the water getting there when they order it.”

It’s an ongoing financial need that Unruh feels that the province ought to be planning for.

“I would like to see it increase each year for ten years yet. I’m saying ten, and we don’t know what could happen in the future…It could be beneficial for the district in other ways too.”

According to Phillips, the effects of this investment will not be fully felt until next year.

Related News
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices