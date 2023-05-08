Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Features

Irrigation underway in southern Alberta as LNID’s headworks canal remains under repair

By Erik Bay Global News
Posted May 8, 2023 7:07 pm
Click to play video: 'Irrigation underway in southern Alberta as LNID’s headworks canal remains under repair'
Irrigation underway in southern Alberta as LNID’s headworks canal remains under repair
WATCH: Some of southern Alberta’s irrigation districts are beginning to provide water to the region’s farmers after spring weather created some delays. But as Erik Bay tells us, one district’s canal is still undergoing repairs as seeding season gets underway.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Water is flowing through southern Alberta’s irrigation districts.

“We’ve been moving water downstream, flushing our canals,” said St. Mary River Irrigation District (SMRID) general manager David Westwood. “We’re now starting to fill some of our pipelines and we’re still moving water to the eastern part of our district.”

According to Westwood, the SMRID is about a week behind last year’s timeline.

“That just had to do with a lot more snowfall and cooler, freezing temperatures through April,” Westwood said.

Following last week’s above-seasonal temperatures, Westwood expects water will be available throughout the district by the end of the week. But as the canals are filling up, the requests are flooding in.

Story continues below advertisement

“It flips quickly,” Westwood said. “There was none probably a couple weeks ago, as we still had some cooler temperatures, but soon as the weather started to get a bit warmer, we were getting demand and we are starting to fill some water orders.”

Water that, according to agronomist, is important for even germination in producer’s fields and will pay off in the months ahead.

“It’s just so much easier if a crop is all at the same stage as you go through weed control or fungicide or even as you go through harvest,” said regenerative agriculture agronomist Scott Gillespie with Plants Dig Soil Consulting.

More on Canada

There’s still one hurdle to overcome for one irrigator: According to the Lethbridge Northern Irrigation District (LNID), construction-related leaks were found on its headworks canal on Apr. 25, which led to it being shut down the following day.

The LNID declined an interview request from Global News, but a notice published to its website on Friday says the board of directors approved one-inch of water for each irrigation acre delivered from the Keho Reservoir.

“The one-inch maximum water usage per irrigation acre is intended to help conserve some water in Keho Reservoir, but depending on weather and when the (Alberta Agriculture and Irrigation) Main Canal repairs can be completed, Keho Reservoir may encounter restrictions to outflow at times during the remainder of the 2023 water season,” it reads in part.

Story continues below advertisement

“There is still no definite timeline on how long the necessary repairs will take to be completed,” the notice says.

Related News
AgricultureCropsPlantsIrrigationLethbridge Northern Irrigation DistrictSt Mary River Irrigation DistrictIrrigation canals
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers