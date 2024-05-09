Edmonton Oilers’ mascot Hunter gets big laughs at Alberta legislature

Send this page to someone via email

Hunter, the Edmonton Oilers’ mascot, was introduced as a special guest in the Alberta legislature on Thursday.

“Hunter the lynx took some time away from a B.C. fishing trip to come back and celebrate the Edmonton Oilers,” speaker Nathan Cooper said.

“We’re very excited about the playoff run they’re on. And, for the benefit of members from Calgary who are not familiar with what that is, the playoffs take place after the regular season. It’s the annual elimination tournament to determine the winner of the Stanley Cup.”

While Cooper was sharing some “fun facts” about the lynx, Hunter lifted up his jersey to reveal his abs.

"I don't know much," Cooper said, "but that does seem to be fairly unparliamentary."

Hunter received a warm welcome from politicians and guests, including lots of smiles, laughs and several rounds of applause, which he soaked right up. Cooper seemed to have some fun too.

“Lynx primarily hunt by stalking their prey, lulling them into a false sense of security, before ultimately going in for the kill,” the speaker said, “much like the Oilers are currently doing to the Vancouver Canucks.”

1:50 NHL playoff rivalries ramp up between Edmonton and Vancouver

The Oilers lost Game 1 of their Round 2 matchup against Vancouver Wednesday night. Edmonton blew a 4-1 lead and lost 5-4 to the Canucks.

Game 2 is Friday (630 CHED, Face-off Show at 6 p.m., game at 8 p.m.).

At the end of Hunter’s welcome, the House broke into a chant of “Let’s go, Oilers!”

There are bets between the premiers and mayors of the competing Canadian hockey teams.

B.C. Premier David Eby and Alberta Premier Danielle Smith are wagering on a win. The loser has to deliver a statement in the legislature written by the winner while wearing the other’s jersey.

Vancouver Mayor Ken Sim challenged Edmonton Mayor Amarjeet Sohi to a bet as well. The loser has to fly the flag of the winning team above their city hall and the losing mayor has to wear the winner’s jersey.