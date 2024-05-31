Edmonton Oilers take Game 5 of West Final 3-1 in Dallas

The Edmonton Oilers scored two power play goals on the way to a 3-1 win over the Dallas Stars Friday night, giving the Oilers a 3-2 lead in the best-of-seven Western Conference Final.

“We’re never going to play a 60 minute game at this point in the season where you dominate and you’re the better team — it just doesn’t happen,” Oilers head coach Kris Knoblauch said.

“The other team just has too much to say and they’re a good team. But tonight, through the playoffs, this might have been our best 60 minute effort.”

“If you’re going to draw up a road game, that’s pretty much what you want to do,” Dallas head coach Pete DeBoer said. “Get the lead and then defend well all night.”

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins scored the first power play goal of the series with 5:51 left in the first period. He chipped home the rebound from Evan Bouchard’s point shot for his fifth of the post-season. The Oilers were penalized for too many men late in the first but responded with their 24th straight penalty kill.

Nugent-Hopkins popped a shot off the post and in for another power play goal 1:06 into the second.

“Amazing,” Oilers captain Connor McDavid said of Nugent-Hopkins. “He gets asked to do so much on this team … he’s asked to do everything and just always delivers.”

“He was awesome.”

Four minutes later, Philip Broberg drilled a point shot to the top corner for his first career post-season point. The Oilers killed off another penalty to run their streak to 25.

Stuart Skinner held the Stars at bay with a couple of big saves early in the third. He got his left skate on a shot from Wyatt Johnston, then moved to his left to deny Matt Duchene’s backhand bid.

Johnston finally broke through with a deflection goal with 5:52 on the clock. The Stars pulled Jake Oettinger for an extra attacker with two minutes left but couldn’t muster another goal.

Skinner earned the win with 19 saves, while Oettinger stopped 23.

“This is why we play, this is why we work so hard,” said Nugent-Hopkins. “To get ourselves in these situations and to be a part of a group like this is all you can ask for. We have an opportunity here.”

“It’s going to take a lot of work, but we’re excited for it.”

The Oilers are one step closer to advancing to the Stanley Cup Final if they win Game 6 at Rogers Place on Sunday (630 CHED, Face-off Show at 4 p.m., game at 6 p.m.).