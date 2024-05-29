Edmonton Oilers even West Final with 5-2 win over Stars

Send this page to someone via email

The Edmonton Oilers overcame an early deficit to drop the Dallas Stars 5-2 Wednesday night Rogers Place. The best-of-seven Western Conference Final is tied 2-2.

The Stars scored on the game’s first shot when Wyatt Johnston wired a shot past Stuart Skinner’s glove on a two-on-one. Less than five minutes later, Esa Lindell’s point shot was going well wide but struck Darnell Nurse’s posterior and deflected past Skinner. The Oilers responded with two goals in 2:37.

Ryan McLeod, back in action after being scratched in Game 3, popped a rebound past Jake Oettinger for his first of the playoffs. Then Evan Bouchard buried the rebound of a Connor McDavid shot to make it 2-2.

The Oilers exceptional penalty-killing unit made a big impact in the second. Connor Brown set up Mattias Janmark for a shorthanded goal on a two-on-one as the Oilers killed off their 22nd consecutive minor. Just 51 seconds later, Leon Draisaitl snapped his 10th past Oettinger’s blocker.

The penalty kill made it 23 in a row in the third, negating a tripping call against Zach Hyman. The Stars pulled Oettinger for an extra attacker with 2:44 left. Mattias Ekholm hit the empty net with 1:53 on the clock.

Skinner earned the win with 20 saves. Oettinger stopped 24.

McDavid had three assists.

Game five is Friday in Dallas (630 CHED, Face-off Show at 4:30 p.m., game at 6:30 p.m.).