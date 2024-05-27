Edmonton Oilers drop Game 3 of West Final; trail series 2-1

The Dallas Stars recovered from a 2-0 first period deficit to earn a 5-3 win over the Edmonton Oilers Monday night at Rogers Place.

The Stars lead the best-of-seven Western Conference Final 2-1.

The Oilers came out blazing and took the lead 2:02 into the contest. Connor McDavid’s wrist shot went in off Zach Hyman, who was camped out beside the goal post. It was Hyman’s 13th goal of the playoffs and McDavid’s 100th career post-season point.

Just over five minutes later, Mattias Ekholm circled the net and threw the puck in front. It caromed off some sticks and legs in front before trickling over the line. McDavid was given credit for the goal.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

The Stars turned the tables in the second and hemmed the Oilers in. Jason Robertson blitzed home a slapper 5:35 into the frame to cut the Oilers edge to 2-1. Robertson tied it with a backhand 2:30 later, then Wyatt Johnson cashed in from close range to give the Stars three goals in 3:33.

Story continues below advertisement

Mason Marchment went to the backhand on a breakaway only to see Stuart Skinner come up with a left arm save. The Stars had the first 14 shots on goal in the period.

The Oilers escaped the second in a 3-3 tie thanks to a redirection goal by Adam Henrique with 52.5 seconds on the clock. Henrique had missed the last seven games with an injury.

It took the Stars 10:30 to get a shot on goal in the third, but it was a dangerous one. Matt Duchene cut in front but Skinner came up with a right pad denial.

Robertson completed the hat trick when he stuffed a shot from the left side of the net off Skinner’s back and in. Miro Heiskanen added an empty netter.

Game 4 is Wednesday at Rogers Place (630 CHED, Face-off Show at 4:30 p.m., game at 6:30 p.m.).