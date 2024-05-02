Menu

Sports

Sidorov rolls to OT winner as Saskatoon Blades take wild Game 4 over Moose Jaw Warriors

By Scott Roblin Global News
Posted May 2, 2024 12:46 am
1 min read
Egor Sidorov thought about going with his patented between-the-legs shot while staring down Moose Jaw Warriors goaltender Jackson Unger in overtime Wednesday.

Instead, he went to a series of dekes that has evened up the WHL’s Eastern Conference Final series for the Saskatoon Blades.

Sidorov’s goal 3:29 into overtime gave the Blades a 5-4 victory over Moose Jaw in a wild and unpredictable Game 4 to knot up the series at 2-2, turning the East Final into a best-of-three to decide who will be coming out of the conference.

Saskatoon came out Wednesday with their best start of playoffs, scoring three goals on their first six shots from Brandon Lisowsky, Trevor Wong and Alexander Suzdalev to take a convincing lead.

Moose Jaw began to chip away however, scoring four of the next five goals with Rilen Kovacevic tying the game midway through the second period to complete the Warriors comeback and force overtime after a scoreless third period.

Very little has separated the two teams through four games with Moose Jaw outscoring Saskatoon 13-12, with three of the games requiring overtime.

The series will now head back to Saskatoon on Friday night, as the Blades will host the Warriors for Game 5 with each side searching for a 3-2 series lead.

