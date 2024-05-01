Calgary businesses hope push to boycott Loblaw will divert shoppers their way

Send this page to someone via email

A family-run, Calgary butcher shop is hoping that a month-long campaign to boycott Loblaw stores will help start a movement to shop local.

Alex Ross, the owner of Harry’s Natural Meats, told Global News smaller shops don’t have the same advertising budgets or exposure as large retailers, which can have a big impact on business.

“Even though we have a local product, we’re supporting local farms, the product is better and it’s the same price, it’s difficult to compete,” he said.

Ross pointed out bigger retailers, including Loblaw, have the ability to drop prices on items such as meat because they have multiple divisions to pick up the difference.

While specialized shops can’t do that, Ross says that doesn’t necessarily mean they can’t compete.

“No, it’s not more expensive and it’s better,” he said, adding a lot of his customers aren’t as concerned about the price, as they are the quality.

Ross also said it’s important for shoppers to realize “who” they’re supporting.

“Products at the grocery store are largely there for a reason and that’s to make money. There’s a lot of foreign product that comes in because it’s cheaper and it doesn’t help anyone around here,” he said.

“You’re going to get better service and experience from your local shops. You’re going to have store owners who care. We’re small family owners and it’s our lifestyle.”

Oscar and Maria Saravia couldn’t agree more.

The couple operate two locations of Tacos Mexico, a popular Mexican restaurant in Calgary. Global News caught up with them shopping at local grocer The Crisp Apple.

“It’s much cheaper,” Maria said. “Here is good prices, good quality, good service.”

The Saravia’s said they often shop for meat at large retailers such as Costco, but they try to shop local as much as possible.

“We shop local because we’re local, too,” she said.

Ross doesn’t know if the proposed boycott at Loblaw brands will encourage people to shop at his store, but he definitely thinks they should consider shopping locally.

“It might. If people decide to shop more local and not shop at Loblaws — maybe. But people are going to do what they’re going to do,” he added.

Canadians are being urged to boycott Canada’s largest retailer for the entire month of May.