Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Consumer

WestJet Airlines delaying integration of Sunwing Airlines to 2025

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 21, 2024 2:26 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'WestJet’s acquisition of Sunwing Airlines cleared for takeoff by Ottawa'
WestJet’s acquisition of Sunwing Airlines cleared for takeoff by Ottawa
WATCH ABOVE: (From March 10, 2023) WestJet's planned takeover of rival Sunwing Airlines was approved by Canadian Transportation Minister Omar Alghabra on Friday, clearing the runway for a major shakeup in the airline industry. As Kyle Benning reports, the merger comes at a time when Canadians remain concerned about air travel after passengers saw numerous delays and cancellations over the previous winter and summer seasons – Mar 10, 2023
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

WestJet is pushing back its planned integration of Sunwing Airlines, which the Calgary-based carrier acquired last year.

In an email, WestJet said it will weave the discount airline’s fleet into its own by April 27, 2025, six months after the integration date initially set for this October.

Rick Jones, WestJet’s interim head of route planning, told a conference Monday that the postponement relates to pilot training as well as the measurement units used in the cockpit.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

WestJet says both airlines will continue with “business as usual” for their winter flight schedules.

The longer timeline means it will be nearly a year until aviators can fly each other’s planes, as pilot shortages continue to plague the industry.

Aviation expert John Gradek says wrangling over worker seniority for pilots slated to fly under the same banner remains a point of contention.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'How WestJet Sunwing merger will impact Canadians'
How WestJet Sunwing merger will impact Canadians
© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices