Health

Local family donates $1M to hospital to expand services in Simcoe Muskoka

By Sawyer Bogdan Global News
Posted May 1, 2024 3:48 pm
1 min read
Representatives from RVH and RVH Foundation are pictured alongside Dino Melchior and his mother, Gemma, after announcing a $1 million gift from the Melchior Family Foundation to RVH’s Keep Life Wild Campaign. From left: Pamela Ross, CEO, RVH Foundation; Mary-Anne Frith, Keep Life Wild Campaign Cabinet Chair; Gemma Melchior; Dino Melchior; Gail Hunt, RVH President and CEO, and Amber Moreland, Manager, Donor Advising. View image in full screen
Representatives from RVH and RVH Foundation are pictured alongside Dino Melchior and his mother, Gemma, after announcing a $1 million gift from the Melchior Family Foundation to RVH’s Keep Life Wild Campaign. From left: Pamela Ross, CEO, RVH Foundation; Mary-Anne Frith, Keep Life Wild Campaign Cabinet Chair; Gemma Melchior; Dino Melchior; Gail Hunt, RVH President and CEO, and Amber Moreland, Manager, Donor Advising. Supplied by RVH
A Barrie family hopes their $1 million donation will boost health-care services for families in the area.

On Wednesday, the Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre announced the Melchior Family Foundation’s contribution to its Keep Life Wild campaign.

“For families and communities to thrive, we must have our health,” says Dino Melchior. “Family means everything to me, and I am extremely proud this gift will help ensure that every family living in Simcoe Muskoka will have access to the advanced healthcare they deserve, closer to home.”

The latest health and medical news emailed to you every Sunday.

Melchior says she sees the real-life impact of how access to world-class healthcare supports strong, vibrant communities.

Hospital staff say the gift will contribute to the realization of RVH’s Capital Expansion Plan and also help ensure that region residents have access to advanced care closer to home.

Story continues below advertisement

Staff say more care closer to home means patients have to travel less for medical-related issues and gives them more time to recover with loved ones.

3
Mary-Anne Frith, Keep Life Wild Campaign Cabinet Chair, says it’s reassuring that donations like this will help ensure that advanced care remains available for residents.

“The Melchior Family Foundation is a true champion for healthcare in our region,” Frith says. “Their commitment to making exceptional, compassionate care available to everyone who lives, works, and plays in Simcoe Muskoka sends a powerful message.”

Current forecasts estimate that the population of Simcoe Muskoka will double in size over the next 20 years.

Staff say to keep up with population projections, RVH must grow both in size and scope of care.

More details on the hospital’s campaign are available on their website.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

