Decades in the making, B.C. signs agreement handing over title to Haida Gwaii

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 14, 2024 6:11 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'New legislation recognizes Haida Nation government'
New legislation recognizes Haida Nation government
REALTED VIDEO: Minister of Indigenous Relations and Reconciliation Murray Rankin announced Tuesday the provincial government will now recognize the council of the Haida Nation as the nation's government. Both the province and the federal government have agreed to recognize the inherent rights of governance and self-determination of the Haida Nation – May 9, 2023
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The B.C. government and the Council of Haida Nation have signed an agreement officially recognizing Haida Gwaii’s Aboriginal title, more than two decades after the nation launched a legal action seeking formal recognition.

The province announced last month that it had reached a proposed deal with the Haida, which Indigenous Relations and Reconciliation Minister Murray Rankin called a “foundational step in the reconciliation pathway of Haida Nation and B.C.”

The deal recognizes the First Nation’s title throughout Haida Gwaii, but does not impact private property or government jurisdictions, and Rankin said at the time that litigation would’ve created “uncertainty for residents and businesses.”

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

The province says the “Rising Tide” title agreement is a “first-of-its-kind” deal negotiated between the government and the nation, shifting “ownership and jurisdiction of land from the Crown to the Haida Nation in Crown law.”

A statement released Sunday by the nation’s Ministry of Indigenous Relations and Reconciliation says it is yet to be determined how the title will be implemented in a “planned and orderly way.”

Story continues below advertisement

At a signing ceremony on Haida Gwaii Sunday, BC Premier David Eby said the title of the Haida people over the territory was never in question and recognizing it was “so long overdue.”

Click to play video: 'New legislation recognizes Haida Nation government'
New legislation recognizes Haida Nation government
© 2024 The Canadian Press

