Ballet Kelowna concludes season with firey Shakespearean tragedy

Experience the heart-pounding story of Macbeth like you have never before.

In Ballet Kelowna’s final performance of the season, Shakespeare’s Macbeth leaps from the page and onto the stage and is told through a combination of contemporary dance and traditional ballet.

Canadian choreographer, Alysa Pires returns to the Okanagan to create a unique version of the centuries-old play.

“We brought all of the action on stage, the battles, the parties, all of these big physical moments that are [usually] off stage,” said Pires. “Even though you might be familiar with the original text or with other versions of Macbeth, this will offer a different perspective.”

This is the second time Ballet Kelowna has re-energized the classic tale, originally written in 1606. Tthe full-length ballet was first performed in 2022 and now it’s back by popular demand.

Reprising her role as Lady Macbeth is senior artist, Desiree Bortolussi. Guest artist Jake Poloz is making his debut as Macbeth. Together they bring to life the couple consumed by ambition in hopes of taking the Scottish throne for themselves.

“It’s showing the spectrum of our dancers’ talents and their virtuosic abilities, and ballet as well as contemporary,” said Simone Orlando, CEO and artistic director of Ballet Kelowna.

“It’s a very theatrical piece that’s very entertaining and electrifying. People were stunned by what they saw back in 2022.”

To retell the iconic story that combines the supernatural with power-hungry protagonists. Pires has combined both contemporary dance and traditional ballet.

“The witches are some of the most iconic characters,” said Pires. “In our version, they are the only characters in pointe shoes because for me, this was a way to make them more supernatural, it was a way to make them different than the human characters.”

An audience is invited to experience the action-packed Shakespearean tragedy at the Kelowna Community Theatre on May 3 and May 4. For ticket information visit www.theatre.kelowna.ca