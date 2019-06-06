Sydney Morton

Community Reporter

Sydney Morton is the community reporter for Global Okanagan.

Raised to the songs of The Beatles and The Guess Who, she has always marched to the beat of her own drum. From Winnipeg to White Rock to Osoyoos and now calling Kelowna home, she will be highlighting the amazing people that help make the Okanagan a magical place.

She is a graduate of Langara College in Vancouver, where she received her diploma in journalism. Sydney cut her teeth as a reporter at the Kelowna Capital News, working for the first female editor of the paper.

When she isn’t at work, you can spot her on her bike with her black cat Blue, biking to sunny patios where they soak up the sun together.