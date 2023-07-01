Menu

Comments

Crime

Criminal investigation underway at townhome across from school: Kelowna RCMP

By Doyle Potenteau & Sydney Morton Global News
Posted July 1, 2023 1:28 pm
A criminal investigation is underway, say Kelowna RCMP, at a townhome across from Raymer Elementary School.
A criminal investigation is underway, say Kelowna RCMP, at a townhome across from an elementary school.

Security tape surrounded a building along the 2800 block of Richter Street on Saturday, with RCMP saying they arrived on the scene around 8:30 a.m.

Police told Global News that one person was injured and was taken to Kelowna General Hospital.

They did not say much else, other than they were securing a crime scene and conducting a criminal investigation.

The townhome is located across from Raymer Elementary School.

Global News has requested more information from police, who added that the incident is deemed to be isolated and that the public is not at risk.

CrimeRCMPKelownaOkanagancentral okanaganKelowna RCMPKelowna General HospitalKelowna CrimeRichter Street
