Criminal investigation underway at townhome across from school: Kelowna RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

A criminal investigation is underway, say Kelowna RCMP, at a townhome across from an elementary school.

Security tape surrounded a building along the 2800 block of Richter Street on Saturday, with RCMP saying they arrived on the scene around 8:30 a.m.

2:33 City of Kelowna addresses downtown safety concerns

Police told Global News that one person was injured and was taken to Kelowna General Hospital.

Story continues below advertisement

They did not say much else, other than they were securing a crime scene and conducting a criminal investigation.

The townhome is located across from Raymer Elementary School.

Global News has requested more information from police, who added that the incident is deemed to be isolated and that the public is not at risk.