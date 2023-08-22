Ways to navigate your mental health during devastating B.C. wildfire season

It’s been a devastating week in some B.C. Interior communities, as thousands of people were forced from their homes and are left reeling as fires continue to burn out of control in the Okanagan and Shuswap regions.

“Unfortunately, the most challenging days are not behind us. In the coming days some of you and your loved ones will receive heartbreaking news about your homes. This means work for communities is yet to come,” said Loyal Wooldridge, Chair of the Regional District of Central Okanagan.

“What I know is our region’s strength is unwavering and we will be there for one another. Remember, united as a region, we will recover, rebuild and restore.”

Registered child and adult psychologist Heather McEachern says there are two major things happening to our mental health during this time.

“The primary mental health effect is anticipatory anxiety and for those who are already relocated or have lost their homes, it is grief and loss,” said McEachern.

Story continues below advertisement

McEachern offered five tips that people can start that should help navigate them through the difficult wildfire season, including seeking support from others, finding your way back to your routine, exercising, staying calm in front of children, and accessing community resources.

“If you are a parent and your children and you have been relocated or have lost a home, they are watching you to see how to interpret this. I advise that you get your support as an adult but that when dealing with your children you look at the bright side as much as possible and let your children know what is going to stay the same,” McEachern.

“They get to have the same parents, the same siblings, the same friends and they get to have a lot of grounding things for them going forward.”

McEachern also says that it’s important to manage mental health stressors with a professional now so that it doesn’t have a greater effect in the days and weeks to come.

“When it’s right now, at this moment, it’s an acute stress disorder that could become PTSD if not for treatment and an opportunity to settle yourself. We’ve got all sorts of techniques and strategies when it’s acute,” said McEachern.

Other ways to manage the stress during wildfires are to prioritize self-care routines, watch your favorite comforting movies, practice breathing techniques and try meditation.

Story continues below advertisement