Hundreds take part in second annual Vernon, B.C. Pride march

A wave of bright colours swept through the streets of downtown Vernon, B.C., on Saturday, as the Vernon Pride Society hosted its second annual Pride march.

Hundreds showed up to take part in the festivities and show the world the importance of inclusion and acceptance for the LGBTQ+ community.

“It’s amazing; we have had hundreds of people show up for the march — people are just so excited. It’s so clear how important Pride is to Vernon,” said Abbie Wilson, president of Vernon Pride Society.

“It makes me cry — I’m so happy. I grew up here, so seeing this many people show up for Pride is incredible.”

The colourful protest is one of the many events that have made up Vernon’s Pride Week, to help foster new connections and build community.

“I am enjoying it a lot. I feel like Pride is a place where I can really feel myself and where I can feel safe and having places where you feel safe is really important especially in this day and age,” said attendee Zaiden Thiessen.

“These are my people.”

If you missed the Pride march on Saturday, not to worry — the events carry on into Sunday before wrapping up.

“We have a few tickets left for poolside yoga with mimosas then there’s a queer movie at The Towne at 1:10, and in the evening we have a family meditation at 5 at Caetani Centre,” said Wilson.

Wilson says the Vernon Pride Society is also planning to host Pride events every month going forward. Those at the Pride march on Saturday say they’re pleased to see the organization continuing to grow the Pride events and create a safe space for all.

“This year the board really integrated all of the events in and around the community, which makes it feel more far-reaching,” said attendee Sal Snarf.

“It’s so exciting to see so many people with their family and friends, and to feel like it’s inclusive of all walks of life. The energy is so positive.”