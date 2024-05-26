Okanagan Pet Expo doubles as fundraiser for non-profit dog rescue society

See more sharing options

The weekend went to the dogs.

In downtown Kelowna, pet owners gathered at the Laurel Packinghouse for the second annual Okanagan Pet Expo.

Treats, toys and more, all in one spot for our furry friends.

“It’s super exciting; we have over 50 vendors with pet-related items,” said event producer Rosanne Ting-Mak Brown.

1:21 Global Okanagan Adopt A Pet May 21, 2024

One vendor, Barbara St. Hilaire, said “I wasn’t ready to retire and my good friend suggested I should make dog bandanas and bowties, and off I went.”

Along with helping local vendors, the event was also helping raise money for a good cause — Paws it Forward, a non-profit dog rescue organization that started 13 years ago.

“It’s grown substantially in the last 13 years,” said co-founder Charlotte Stringer.

“We have a whole team that handles our events, fosters, everything, and we depend on that because we are 100 per cent volunteer-based.”

Pet expo organizers hope to raise at least $1,000 to donate to Paws it Forward.